DTE prepares for "massive weather" event; power outages are expected

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE is preparing for the first snowstorm of the winter season and crews are ready to respond.

The storm is predicted to produce blizzard like conditions with many areas getting hit with more than a foot of snow and blasted with wind gusts possibly reaching over 60 miles per hour.

"We're coordinating very closely with CMS Energy and the State of Michigan on how to best deal with this situation," said Trevor Lauer, DTE's President and COO.

Lauer spoke to the media at the company's corporate headquarters on how they're preparing for the storm. Lauer said the company is already asking their workers to cancel their holiday plans as they expect to be busy trying to restore power.

"We have 2.2 million households and businesses that counts on us right now," he said. "DTE has 10,000 people that will show up. We have 10,000 people that will show up to make sure we get the lights back on for those that lose it."

Lauer said the storm is expected to be a "massive weather" event. He said his biggest worry is the wind, which could make for dangerous conditions for his restoration team.

"Snow is bad. Cold weather is bad. We can deal with that and we do deal with it. Depending on how hard the winds hit, it can really change the nature of an event like this."

He wants to remind people to avoid downed power lines. He also said if your power does go out make sure to keep your generator outside of the home to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

"It's an odorless gas. It is extremely dangerous. We just urge wires down and carbon monoxide. Pay attention to it," he said.