DTE Energy says "technical issue" is preventing outage, downed wire reporting

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy says on Wednesday a technical issue is preventing people from reporting downed wire, outages and gas leaks across its website.

This comes after an ice storm hits Michigan, causing hundreds of thousands of power outages across the state.

"DTE customer systems are currently experiencing a technical issue preventing account access and outage, downed wire and gas leak reporting across the DTE website, Mobile App and DTE phone line. If this is an emergency, please call 911," DTE said in a tweet.

Outages between DTE Energy and Consumers Energy have impacted more than 500,000 customers as of 11 p.m. on Wednesday.