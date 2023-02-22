DTE Energy reports more than 95K without power amid winter storm in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - With Southeast Michigan being hit with a winter storm on Wednesday, power outages are piling up in the region.

As of 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 22, DTE Energy reported 95,571 customers are without power. Additonally, Consumers Energy reported 1,153 current outages impacting 88,744 customers.

More than half of the outages are reported in Wayne County (over 54,000 outages).

READ: NEXT Weather Alert Day: Winter storm set to freeze Southeast Michigan Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties through 4 a.m. Thursday.