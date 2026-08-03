Dry conditions expected in Southeast Michigan amid Tuesday's primary election

It's a winning start to the workweek as high pressure settles in, bringing lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and average temperatures.

This is perfect weather for Michiganders as they head out to vote on Tuesday in the primary election. Expect similar weather to Monday, with temperatures back in the low 80s and sunny skies.

Dry conditions will also persist, but we'll see a slight uptick in dew points, which may make it feel a little more humid.

Temperatures early Tuesday morning will warm from the upper 50s and low 60s at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 80 degrees by noon, then 83 degrees for our high at 4 p.m.

Sunny conditions will continue into the evening, with temps staying warm in the low 80s and upper 70s by the time the polls close.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online at CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.