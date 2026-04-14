Police investigating after Michigan family reports drone flying outside daughter's room

A mother of an 11-year-old girl from Walled Lake, Michigan, is sick to her stomach, saying her daughter has seen a drone flying outside her bedroom window for the last three years.

On Sunday, they were able to catch the drone on camera.

"She witnessed a drone come up to her window, and you know she freaked out," said Sierra.

Sierra, who did not want to use her last name, tells CBS Detroit she has been living her worst nightmare since her daughter, who was 8 years old when she first noticed the drone.

"She ran downstairs and got me and my husband. And then over the course of the next three years, it would sporadically come," she said.

Sierra says the drone outside her daughter's second-floor bedroom window would be just feet away and wouldn't go to any other part of her home.

"We could have smacked it out of the air with a broom if we had opened her window, so it was not far at all, and then it would just take off over those trees, and then we had no idea where it went," said Sierra.

Sierra says she eventually put up curtains and made sure her daughter no longer slept with her blinds/window open. But it wasn't until this past Sunday that her daughter, who now has a phone, was finally able to snap a few pictures of the drone.

"And you know the pictures that I have might not show the full story because it was an 11-year-old in a state of panic taking these pictures, but this drone was outside of her bedroom window, hovering, flying, staying still."

She has since notified Walled Lake police, who tell CBS Detroit they are investigating the situation.

Sierra says she now wants to raise awareness about this creepy drone.

"As a mom, you start to think how many other kids is this person looking at," she said.

I also spoke with Criminal Defense Attorney John Freeman, who says that no matter the intent of the person flying the drone. They could be charged with a bevy of crimes if caught," said John Freeman, a criminal defense attorney

"You know, first and foremost, as a parent, I'm horrified by it, just as a member of society, it's very, very troubling. There's a whole laundry list of things that are tools for law enforcement and things that a prosecutor might consider pursuing if the perpetrator is identified," she said.

Sierra says she is now considering reaching out to the Sheriff's office or the Federal Aviation Administration to see what else can be done.