Detroit brewery owner hopes opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge will boost business

The Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, Canada, is set to open to motorists on Monday.

Officials say cars will be able to cross it beginning at 12 p.m., while walkers and cyclists can use it starting Aug. 5. CBS News Detroit has been talking to businesses for the past seven months about the anticipation.

The $6 billion bridge is the first new crossing between Ontario and Michigan in 60 years. Businesses nearby are stoked about the opening, but so is Gordie Howe's family.

"It means more to me because my grandfather was such a good person," Azia Saubers, Gordie Howe's granddaughter, said. "It wasn't only about hockey, just the person he was and still is to us. It just means so much because he should be honored."

The structure honors him by connecting one of the busiest pathways for goods between the U.S. and Canada. Hundreds of millions of dollars a day and roughly $70 billion a year. That's good for business, especially at Six Spoke Brewing Company.

"Having the accessibility with the walking and biking portion is going to be huge for people," Richard Chesstnutt, owner of Six Spoke Brewing Company, said. "The lower fees should be great too. Hopefully we see an influx of people, and on the other side, maybe more Detroiters in Windsor."

The Michigan State Police will be monitoring people as they get off the bridge. Lieutenant Ty Howard has a message for those who are using the bridge.

"The only thing we can say is we expect everyone in the public to obey all the posted speed signs. Whatever you do, don't stop on the bridge. I know this is a historic moment; people want to take pictures, but whatever you do, do not stop on the bridge and get out of your vehicle," Howard said.

The bridge took 20 million work hours to build.