Driver trapped after parking garage partially collapses in Dearborn, authorities say

A driver is trapped after a parking garage partially collapsed in Dearborn Friday night, according to authorities.

Fire Chief Joseph Murray says dispatch received a 911 call at about 8:45 p.m. about the collapsed garage off of Garrison Place. Murray confirmed that one vehicle is trapped underneath with one occupant. Murray says they have been in contact with the man and are not aware of any injuries.

Murray says crews are at the scene working to get the man out. The Western Wayne County Urban Search and Rescue team, which specializes in collapse rescues, is also at the scene, Murray says.

Murray says thousands of pounds of concrete have collapsed, and it will take a "significant amount of time" to rescue the man.

"Obviously, it is a very cold night out tonight, so we do have processes in place to bring heaters to keep the victim warm as much as we can as we work to get him out," Murray said.

The cause of the collapse is unknown. Murray is asking residents to stay away from the area.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.