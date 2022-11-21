MSP: Driver shot with BB gun on I-696 in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was shot with a BB gun while driving on Interstate 696 in Warren.

Michigan State Police said the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday. The driver was in the westbound lane between Hoover and Mound roads when his vehicle was hit. MSP said the victim was struck in the arm by a BB, the rear passenger window was shattered and dashboard panel was damaged.

The suspect's vehicle was located in Dearborn Heights. MSP said a search warrant was executed at the suspect's home by the Emergency Support Team. Detectives found "several pieces of evidence" in the home and vehicle.

The suspect was interviewed at the Metro North Post and was lodged at the Macomb County Jail pending prosecutor review.