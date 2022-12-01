Driver partially ejected, killed in rollover crash in Roseville
(CBS DETROIT) - A 48-year-old driver from Warren was partially ejected from their vehicle and killed in a crash that happened in Roseville, Michigan State Police said.
The incident happened at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, on westbound I-696 near Gratiot Avenue in Roseville.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Ford Fusion entered I-696 from Gratiot Avenue, lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.
According to police, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
MSP continue to investigate the incident.
