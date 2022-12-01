Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver partially ejected, killed in rollover crash in Roseville

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 48-year-old driver from Warren was partially ejected from their vehicle and killed in a crash that happened in Roseville, Michigan State Police said.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, on westbound I-696 near Gratiot Avenue in Roseville.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Ford Fusion entered I-696 from Gratiot Avenue, lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.

According to police, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. 

MSP continue to investigate the incident.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 10:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.