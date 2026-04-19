Driver killed, passenger injured in vehicle crash on Lodge Freeway

A 23-year-old driver was killed, and his passenger was injured after a vehicle crash Sunday morning on the Lodge Freeway.

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Wyoming.

According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call about the crash in a construction zone that was blocking the left and middle lanes. MSP says construction workers reported seeing the car going at high speed in the left lane before it rear-ended an unoccupied construction vehicle.

The workers were not hit, MSP said in a social media post.

The 23-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 30-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say the crash is under investigation.

"This is a sad reminder of the dangers of excessive speed on our roadways," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "As National Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off tomorrow, we want to remind all drivers to slow down, move over and use the zipper merge to safely enter the zone. We know these safe actions will save lives of not only our construction workers but our motorists as well."