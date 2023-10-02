Driver killed in crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old man has died after colliding with a U-Haul truck on Monday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.
The crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. on southbound M-10 and W. Grand Boulevard.
According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call about a crash on the freeway.
A preliminary investigation revealed a disabled U-Haul box truck was partially in the left lane when the 32-year-old driver of a Chevy Cobalt changed lanes from the center lane to the left and struck the rear end of the truck.
Three children and another adult were in the Cobalt and were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The two people inside the U-Haul truck were not injured.
Authorities say all southbound lanes at Chicago Boulevard are closed.
An investigation is ongoing.
