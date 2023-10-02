Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed in crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 2, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 2, 2023 04:14

(CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old man has died after colliding with a U-Haul truck on Monday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

The crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. on southbound M-10 and W. Grand Boulevard. 

According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call about a crash on the freeway. 

A preliminary investigation revealed a disabled U-Haul box truck was partially in the left lane when the 32-year-old driver of a Chevy Cobalt changed lanes from the center lane to the left and struck the rear end of the truck.

Three children and another adult were in the Cobalt and were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The two people inside the U-Haul truck were not injured.

Authorities say all southbound lanes at Chicago Boulevard are closed.

An investigation is ongoing.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 7:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.