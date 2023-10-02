Driver killed in crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old man has died after colliding with a U-Haul truck on Monday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

The crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. on southbound M-10 and W. Grand Boulevard.

According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call about a crash on the freeway.

A preliminary investigation revealed a disabled U-Haul box truck was partially in the left lane when the 32-year-old driver of a Chevy Cobalt changed lanes from the center lane to the left and struck the rear end of the truck.

10/2 at 3:50 PM

Southbound Lodge and W. Grand Blvd.

Metro South Post troopers are investigating a serious injury traffic crash. Expect delays in the area as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/LxAQD2PjOm — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 2, 2023

Three children and another adult were in the Cobalt and were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The two people inside the U-Haul truck were not injured.

Authorities say all southbound lanes at Chicago Boulevard are closed.

An investigation is ongoing.