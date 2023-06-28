Driver killed, dog injured after crash in I-75 construction zone near Dixie Highway

(CBS DETROIT) - A speeding driver was killed, and a dog was hurt after crashing in an Oakland County construction zone early Wednesday, state police said.

The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, on southbound I-75 near Dixie Highway in Springfield Township.

State police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a driver entered the construction zone on southbound I-75 near Dixie Highway at a high speed and tried to overtake a vehicle driving in the left lane at an appropriate speed.

The driver attempted to pass the other vehicle on the right, inside the barrels, where lanes were closed and crews were working. They lost control of the vehicle, struck a backhoe and hit the car they were trying to pass.

According to MSP, the at-fault vehicle entered the ditch on the right and crashed into a tree. The driver was killed on impact, and authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt. There was also a dog inside his vehicle, who was not hurt. The dog was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control.

The driver in the other vehicle and the construction worker operating the backhoe were not injured during this incident.

State police are still working to identify the at-fault driver. In addition, authorities have not determined if drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

"This is another example of risky driving behavior leading to a preventable traffic crash in one of our construction zones," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Drivers need to make sure they are following the speed limit, especially in a construction zone. Lives depend on it."