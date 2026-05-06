Driver killed, child hurt after crashing vehicle into building of Canton market

One person is dead after a car crashed into a market building in Canton, Michigan.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Sheldon Road and Sheldon Center.

Police tell CBS News Detroit that when they arrived at Canton City Market, they found the driver, a 44-year-old father from Canton, dead at the scene. There was also significant damage to the building from the impact.

Officers say his teenage son, whose age was not given, was riding as a passenger. He was taken to an area hospital and reported to be in stable condition for injuries.

"No one was in. It was before we opened. That's exactly where we would have been. We would have gotten hit. Our cars would have been smashed," said Canton City Market Manager Sydney Berger. "I saw the white sheet, so I knew something bad. Losing a loved one like that is just brutal."

The Canton Police Department's Accident Investigation Team is reviewing the circumstances of the crash. Meanwhile, the aftermath of the crash is a shock to many in the community.

"It's tragic. It's typically not a corner we have a lot of accidents, so definitely unusual," said nearby business owner Kevin Kelly. "I'm not sure it could get much worse, but it was a possibility for that, so tragic all the way around."