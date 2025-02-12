51-year-old driver flees police, crashes into another car in Redford Township
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 51-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were injured after one of the drivers crashed into the other while fleeing from police in Redford Township.
Police say that at about 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officers attempted to stop a Lexus for a traffic violation near Grand River and Seven Mile Road, but the 51-year-old driver from Detroit took off, prompting a police chase.
The driver continued for a few blocks before running a red light and crashing into a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in the area of Grand River and Telegraph Road. The 51-year-old woman and the driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old man from Redford Township, were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Redford Township police say the patrol car was not involved in the crash.
An investigation revealed that the 51-year-old driver of the Lexus did not have a valid license. Police believe alcohol may be a factor.
Detroit police responded to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic bureau Sergeant Ditzhazy at 313-387-2541 or jditzhazy@redfordpd.org.