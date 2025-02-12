51-year-old driver flees police, crashes into another car in Redford Township

Ford CEO warns Congress about tariffs, winter storm heads towards Metro Detroit and more top stories

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 51-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were injured after one of the drivers crashed into the other while fleeing from police in Redford Township.

Police say that at about 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officers attempted to stop a Lexus for a traffic violation near Grand River and Seven Mile Road, but the 51-year-old driver from Detroit took off, prompting a police chase.

The driver continued for a few blocks before running a red light and crashing into a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in the area of Grand River and Telegraph Road. The 51-year-old woman and the driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old man from Redford Township, were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Redford Township police say the patrol car was not involved in the crash.

An investigation revealed that the 51-year-old driver of the Lexus did not have a valid license. Police believe alcohol may be a factor.

Detroit police responded to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic bureau Sergeant Ditzhazy at 313-387-2541 or jditzhazy@redfordpd.org.