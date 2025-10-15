Driver ejected as vehicle slams into home in Detroit

A vehicle crashed sideways into a house on Roselawn Street in Detroit, resulting in injuries to the driver, but not to anyone inside the house.

Detroit Police Department said the man who was driving the vehicle lost control of the vehicle leading up to the crash at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. The driver was thrown out of the vehicle during the crash into the home, police said. He was taken to DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

Although there were people inside the home at the time, none of them were injured, police said.