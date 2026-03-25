Driver, 81, crashes into Kroger store in Ypsilanti Township, authorities say

An investigation is underway after police say an 81-year-old driver crashed into a Kroger store on Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says that at about 2:01 p.m., deputies and EMS responded to the store in the 2000 block of Whitaker Road.

First responders provided aid to the 81-year-old woman from Ypsilanti and a pedestrian, who jumped out of the car's way. Authorities say the driver was not injured but shaken up. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Details on what led up to the crash are unknown.