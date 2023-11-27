Watch CBS News
Driver crashes into Fillmore theater in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman crashed into the box office of a theater in downtown Detroit early Monday.

The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. at the Fillmore theater in the 2100 block of Woodward Ave.

Detroit police say a woman was driving a Ford SUV when she struck the Fillmore's box office. The driver was arrested. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

First published on November 27, 2023 / 8:24 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

