Driver crashes into Fillmore theater in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman crashed into the box office of a theater in downtown Detroit early Monday.

The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. at the Fillmore theater in the 2100 block of Woodward Ave.

Detroit police say a woman was driving a Ford SUV when she struck the Fillmore's box office. The driver was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.