Driver charged in Dearborn hit-and-run that injured teen

By Sara Powers

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a Dearborn teen has been charged. 

On Sunday, Dec. 18, Paris Denise Varner, 37, of River Rouge, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a one-year misdemeanor. 

Varner was arraigned in the 19th District Court and given a $500 personal bond. In addition to this, she cannot travel outside of Wayne County.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Varner was driving a blue Dodge Durango in Dearborn when she hit a teenager who was crossing the street. She fled the scene of the incident. Police later identified the woman and impounded her vehicle.

The teen has since been discharged from a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Dearborn Police Department.

