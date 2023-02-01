Driver caught with loaded rifle after speeding in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old man from Sterling Heights was pulled over for speeding, and troopers discovered he had a loaded rifle and a loaded pistol in the vehicle.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31, near 8 Mile Road and Dequindre Road.

A trooper and a newly assigned cadet pulled over a driver for speeding. The driver didn't initially stop, and troopers saw him put a rifle in the back seat. The driver then pulled over and stopped.

Michigan State Police say the 21-year-old man from Sterling Heights admitted that he had the rifle on his lap while he was driving. In addition, troopers found a loaded 9mm FN pistol underneath the driver's seat, along with a 30-round drum magazine in the glove compartment.

The 21-year-old did not have a valid CPL, according to police.

The pistol and the rifle were seized, and the driver was taken to the Macomb County Jail.