Driver caught with loaded rifle after speeding in Warren

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old man from Sterling Heights was pulled over for speeding, and troopers discovered he had a loaded rifle and a loaded pistol in the vehicle. 

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31, near 8 Mile Road and Dequindre Road. 

A trooper and a newly assigned cadet pulled over a driver for speeding. The driver didn't initially stop, and troopers saw him put a rifle in the back seat. The driver then pulled over and stopped.

Michigan State Police say the 21-year-old man from Sterling Heights admitted that he had the rifle on his lap while he was driving. In addition, troopers found a loaded 9mm FN pistol underneath the driver's seat, along with a 30-round drum magazine in the glove compartment.

The 21-year-old did not have a valid CPL, according to police. 

The pistol and the rifle were seized, and the driver was taken to the Macomb County Jail.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 3:12 PM

