Video shows driver crashing into pond during police chase in Kent County

A man was arrested and charged after a police chase ended when he crashed into a pond in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says that on April 7, the Patrol and Investigative Divisions attempted to stop the 39-year-old driver from Kent County, who was wanted for a felonious assault the night before. Authorities say the man refused to stop and drove under an overpass. Authorities then deployed spike strips to stop the driver.

The sheriff's office says the driver swerved off the road and crashed into the pond. Authorities say a search of the vehicle revealed firearms and methamphetamine.

The sheriff's office says the man was taken to the Kent County Jail on multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, domestic violence and third-degree fleeing and eluding.