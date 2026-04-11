Driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in Sterling Heights, police say

Police in Sterling Heights, Michigan, are investigating and a motorist was arrested after a hit-and-run crash on Friday night.

Officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Van Dyke Avenue around 11:46 p.m., according to police.

Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was driving on Metropolitan Parkway through the intersection on a green light when a female driver, whose age has yet to be disclosed, traveling on Van Dyke Avenue in a Toyota Camry turned into his path. The crash caused the boy to lose control of his vehicle, which then struck a fire hydrant.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, officials said.

According to police, the female left the scene after the collision in the Camry, which had sustained significant front-end damage. Law enforcement obtained the license plate number of the Toyota and traced it to a home in Sterling Heights.

Officers went to the home where they found the damaged Camry and spoke with the female. Police said she was arrested on suspicion of operating while impaired.

Law enforcement in a news release on Saturday afternoon said they were holding the female at the Macomb County Jail as they wait for the results of a blood test.

Anyone who saw the crash or has other details about it is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Police Department.