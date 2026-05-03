Ferndale coffee shop closing due to "unexpected expenses" after 7 years of business

Drifter Coffee, a cafe in Ferndale, Michigan, says it's closing its brick-and-mortar facility for good on Sunday due to "unexpected expenses" after seven years of operation.

The small business in an Instagram post on Friday said it was hoping to expand last year by opening a larger space.

"Unfortunately that project falling through was the beginning of our downfall," the social media post said. "Projections were looking really good but a few unexpected expenses have put us in a position that we can't sustainably keep going."

Drifter Coffee said it wished it had been able to give more notice and that it's holding a fundraiser to support displaced staff as they seek new jobs.

"his is obviously the worst news ever and we wouldn't be making this decision if we hadn't exhausted all resources and tried every idea and avenue to keep things going," the post said.

According to its website, Drifter Coffee is set to close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The business is asking anyone interested in the business or the brand to reach out via email.