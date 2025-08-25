DP World Contract Logistics closing its Warren Facility, with loss of 70 jobs

DP World Contract Logistics has announced it will close its facility in Warren, Michigan, with 70 jobs to be lost as a result.

The company filed what it called a "courtesy notice" earlier this month with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of the company or the number of people involved. DP World said "based on the expected employment loss totals it does not appear any notice under the Federal WARN Act is required."

The company said that it supports one customer through its work at 23200 Hoover Road in Macomb County, and that company said it will no longer need DP World's services after Oct. 5.

"This notice was sudden and unexpected. As a result of this notice, DP World will not have any ongoing work at the Warren Facility after October 5th and, thus, no need for employees to work at that facility thereafter. Accordingly, closure of the Warren Facility is expected to be permanent," the filing said.

Employees who do not transfer to another DP World site will be separated from their employment Oct. 5.

Some of the affected employees are represented by Teamsters 299 in Detroit, the notice added. The number of unionized employees and affected job titles were not provided in the company's filing.

The company has 100,000 employees at over 120 locations, its website says.