Downtown Detroit Partnership mourns strategist Robert Gregory

(CBS DETROIT) - Downtown Detroit Partnership strategist Robert "Bob" Gregory, who had a major role in the development of Campus Martius Park and Beacon, has died.

According to a statement from CEO Eric Larson, Gregory died following a heart attack on Thursday while sailing on his both.

"Bob's impact reached far beyond the confines of our organization and touched communities across the country. His expertise in placemaking and urban strategy was widely recognized and felt nationwide. Bob's visionary leadership and innovative strategies have left an indelible mark on the field, transforming how we think about creating vibrant and livable city spaces," Larson said.

"His contributions to the Downtown Detroit Partnership and the city itself were profound, shaping the landscape and revitalizing the community. Among his many achievements, Bob played a pivotal role in the creation of iconic landmarks such as Campus Martius Park and Beacon Park, forever altering the urban fabric of Detroit."

Robert "Bob" Gregory Downtown Detroit Partnership

Gregory served as the founding president of the Detroit 300 Conservancy, a subsidiary of the DDP. He previously served as chief planning and public space officer, leading the 2014 establishment of the Downtown Detroit Business Improvement Zone (BIZ), according to DDP's website.

Anyone who has memories they would like to share can email them to bobtribute@downtowndetroit.org.