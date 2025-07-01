Redford Township man arrested after two people injured in shooting

An arrest has been made in the aftermath of a double shooting early Monday in Redford Township in Wayne County, Michigan.

The suspect is a 27-year-old Redford Township resident, who was taken into custody Tuesday morning, the Redford Township Police Department said. The case is currently under review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Police said the emergency call was placed at 12:42 a.m. Monday on the report of someone firing a gunshot at a vehicle, with a woman and a man inside. They were able to identify the suspect to police.

The woman who was in the car "sustained significant injuries," police said, and has been admitted to a hospital.

The man who was in the car had minor injuries.

While working on the case, police found the suspect, who attempted to flee. The Livonia Police Department and Farmington Hills Police Department then assisted with getting him in custody.

Police expect to release additional details at a later time.