Watch CBS News
Local News

Double shooting in Detroit leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023 04:03

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a double shooting on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning. 

According to Detroit police, officers responded to a double shooting in the 14900 block of Lappin St. around 12:22 a.m. Wednesday. 

A male victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while a second male victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition. 

The ages of the victims have not been released. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 10:05 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.