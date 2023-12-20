Double shooting in Detroit leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a double shooting on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning.

According to Detroit police, officers responded to a double shooting in the 14900 block of Lappin St. around 12:22 a.m. Wednesday.

A male victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while a second male victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up.