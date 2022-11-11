Dog rescued from house fire in Hamburg Township

Mika, a German Shepherd, was saved after being trapped in a house fire. Hamburg Township Public Safety Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A dog was recently rescued after being trapped inside a house that was on fire in Hamburg Township.

The incident happened on Nov. 9 at about 1:22 a.m. at a ranch-style home on Teahen Road near Cowell Road.

The Hamburg Township Public Safety Department says when personnel arrived they found the home on fire with flames coming through the roof. The only occupant of the home at the time, a 57-year-old woman, was sitting in the driveway and told them her dog was inside the home.

When firefighters entered the home, they found the German Shepherd, Mika, lying unresponsive on the floor.

Mika was removed from the home, and firefighters administered oxygen to the dog using a canine oxygen mask.

Officials say Mika responded to the aid and is expected to make a full recovery.

The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. She is in stable condition.

The fire caused heavy damage to the home, but firefighters contained the fire to the area of the master bedroom and the attic space above it.

Brighton Area Fire Authority, Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County EMS and Livingston County DART also responded at the scene of the incident.