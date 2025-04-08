Dock space ordered permanently closed at Orion Oaks Dog Park

Detroit police working to identify 3 people found dead in burning car and more top stories

E. coli levels in the water has resulted in permanent closure of an area known as the "dog dock" at a park in Oakland County, Michigan.

Orion Oaks County Park itself, which is part of the Oakland County Parks System on West Clarkston Road, remains open. The area includes Orion Oaks Dog Park, a 24-acre enclosed space where dogs can play off-leash, one of three such spaces in Oakland County.

A waterside dock that was within the dog park, a space where animals could use a ramp to run and jump into a small lake, is the area now off limits.

"This decision was made with the health and safety of our visitors and their pets as our top priority. Bi-weekly testing of the water near the dog dock in 2024 found high levels of E. coli, exceeding safety thresholds and unsafe for dogs and their owners," the announcement said.

"As part of the Orion Oaks Dog Park master planning efforts for 2026, we are exploring potential improvements, which may include a water feature and other enhancements. We appreciate your patience while the plans are being developed."