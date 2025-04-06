Northern Michigan trails closed following severe ice storm; DNR advises care with debris burning

Trails in 12 northern Michigan counties will "remain closed indefinitely" following a damaging ice storm late last month, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The closures include all state-managed trails in Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Mackinac, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego and Presque Isle counties.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the 12 counties following the storms, which caused downed trees, knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of residents and created hazardous road conditions.

DNR officials say they're working with the Michigan National Guard and other organizations to clear debris and restore safe access to the trails.

"Storm damage is extensive, and many trails are impassable and unsafe," Tim Novak, state trails coordinator for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said in a written release. "Significant time will be needed to assess and address affected areas. Many areas may also be affected by erosion and culvert issues from the recent rains."

Officials are asking people to respect the trail closures and allow personnel to safely asses damage and clean up debris.

Anyone needing to report significant obstructions or erosion on a trail can call Jessica Roehrs at 517-331-3790 or send an email to this address.

Several Michigan state parks are also temporarily closed due to damage from the storms. Click here for the latest list of closures.

DNR advises residents to check permit requirements before burning storm debris

The DNR is asking residents wanting to burn fallen branches and wood from the ice storm to check for a burn permit first.

Residents can call 866-922-2876 or visit the DNR's website to check if conditions are safe to burn and for information on getting a permit.

Officials urge people not to burn plastics, insulation or debris from damaged buildings.

Note: The above video first aired on March 31, 2025.