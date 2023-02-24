DNR: Here's what the $2 camping reservation donations paid for

(CBS DETROIT) - In 2022, thousands of Michiganders donated an additional $2 when making their camping reservations, and the Michigan Department of Transportation is sharing the impact it made.

DNR officials say the donations helped support new amenities in the following ways:

• Solar lights inside rustic vault toilets statewide (no more phone flashlights!).

• Dishwashing stations at 20 state parks.

• A hammock stand that overlooks the bluff at Orchard Beach State Park.

• An accessible walkway at Pontiac Lake Recreation Area's designated swim beach.

• Enchanted Borealis hike events at Seven Lakes State Park and Ionia Recreation Area.

• Interpretive signage at Tahquamenon Falls State Park and Fort Wilkins Historic State Park, to be installed later this year.

• Interpretive natural play spaces at Hartwick Pines State Park and W. J. Hayes State Park (coming in 2024).

• Improved on-site signage statewide (coming in 2024).

Officials thanked residents for their contributions that help support the state's parks.

Anyone looking to donate or support the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' efforts can find more information here.