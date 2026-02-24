Detroit Medical Center hosting Black History Month celebrations
To celebrate the final days of Black History Month, the Detroit Medical Center will be showcasing musical and dance performances.
Those performances, which will kick off at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25, include African drumming, violin, griot, vocals, cultural dance and the Renaissance High School choir.
The performances are free and open to the public.
DMC Black History Month celebrations
- Wednesday, Feb. 25 (11 a.m. – noon): DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital & DMC Harper University food court
- Wednesday, Feb. 25 (noon – 1 p.m.): DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan lobby
- Thursday, Feb. 26 (11 a.m. – noon): DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital lobby
- Thursday, Feb. 26 (noon – 1 p.m.): Children's Hospital of Michigan lobby
- Friday, Feb. 27 (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital lobby