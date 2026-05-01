Steelers' DK Metcalf won't be charged for altercation with Lions fan in Detroit

Criminal charges will not be filed against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf after his apparent altercation with a Detroit Lions fan at Ford Field last December, the Wayne County (Michigan) Prosecutor's office said.

"After an extensive review of all the relevant evidence, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has determined that charges will not issue in this case," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Friday.

The incident happened during a commercial break in the first half of the Dec. 21, 2025, game with the Lions hosting the Steelers. Pittsburgh won that game 29-24.

Although a video recording quickly circulated of the incident, it was said at the time that game officials did not witness the interaction.

According to prosecutors, a 45-year-old Lions fan, later identified as Ryan Kennedy, who was seated behind the Steelers' bench, allegedly heckled Metcalf. Later in the game, prosecutors allege that Kennedy left his seat holding Metcalf's jersey to get an autograph. As Kennedy approached the front railing of the stands, prosecutors say Kennedy said something to Metcalf.

In a video, Metcalf was seen approaching the stands, and then there was a brief altercation between the two, where Metcalf, 28, was seen grabbing Kennedy's shirt and pushing him back.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said it interviewed security staff, other fans who were near the incident, and video footage from multiple directions.

The Detroit Lions also sent a letter to Kennedy in the days after the game, which included the following statement:

"As part of the NFL's disciplinary process, Mr. Metcalf alleged that, prior to the physical altercation, he was subjected to verbal harassment from you, including racist and misogynistic language. We want to make you aware that these allegations were raised during the review of the incident."

The NFL later suspended Metcalf for two games for what it called "conduct detrimental to the NFL for initiating a physical confrontation with a fan."

In February, Metro Detroit attorney Jon Marko filed a lawsuit on behalf of Kennedy in the Wayne County Circuit Court, naming Metcalf, the Steelers, Ford Field Management LLC, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Shay Shay Media LLC and All Time Sports LLC.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Marko Law for comment on the prosecutor's decision not to pursue charges.