4 arrests made, 2 treated for injuries, after disturbance involving over 50 people in Monroe

At least two people were given medical attention in the aftermath of a disturbance that involved 50 to 70 people Sunday evening in a Monroe, Michigan, neighborhood.

Four people have been arrested so far as a result of the incident, the Monroe Police Department said in its report. The city department was assisted on-site by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan State Police.

The altercation erupted in the area of East Third Street and Half Street, on the east side of the city.

"Authorities were alerted after receiving reports of a large fight involving multiple people, with indications that weapons might have been present," the police report said. "When Monroe Police officers arrived, they encountered a chaotic scene, with an estimated crowd of 50 to 70 people engaged in shouting and physical altercations."

Police said they separated those involved to determine what happened and restore order. Officers then determined that the incident resulted from an earlier altercation and domestic situation earlier in the day.

Witnesses helped identify several people who were involved in the initial fight, and two victims needed medical attention for their injuries.

In the aftermath, police took four people into custody who will face charges as a result of the incident. Additional people may be charged as well.

To assist in the ongoing investigation, police are asking area residents to share their videos of the disturbance, or call tips and information to the Monroe Detective Bureau at 734-243-7516.

"This disturbance not only affected those directly involved but also disrupted the entire neighborhood. Such behavior will not and should not be tolerated," the police department said.