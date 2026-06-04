Michigan Democrats demand Trump allow Gordie Howe Bridge to open

Michigan Democrats are publicly calling on President Trump to allow the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Windsor.

The new bridge, which will provide a third border crossing option at the Detroit River, has no announced date, despite the bridge authority saying in October that they expected to open in spring 2026, and operational system tests have started.

Gordie Howe International Bridge CBS Detroit

"It's been 114 days since Trump vowed to block the Gordie Howe Bridge from opening once completed, which came a day after he met with the billionaire owner of a competing bridge who's donated millions of dollars to his campaign. Now, the Gordie Howe Bridge is nearly finished and the Customs staff are 'ready to go,' and it's well past time for Donald Trump and Republicans to quit playing political games and open this bridge, which is a game-changer for our economy," Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel said on Thursday.

"Every day that Trump keeps the bridge closed is a day that our economy suffers even more. It's time for Donald Trump to open the Gordie Howe Bridge — and for Michigan Republicans at every level to quit the political games, do the right thing, and urge Trump to open the bridge."

In February, Mr. Trump threatened to block the bridge's opening "until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them."

"With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset. The revenues generated because of the U.S. Market will be astronomical," the president said in February.

Mr. Trump criticized Canada, saying Ontario won't put U.S. alcoholic products on its shelves and complaining of Canadian tariffs on U.S. dairy products, calling it "unacceptable." The president also claimed that Prime Minister Mark Carney is trying to make a deal with China. Mr. Trump says Canada has treated the U.S. "unfairly for decades" and the bridge was being built with no U.S. content, such as steel.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge has been years in the making. It is jointly owned by Michigan and Canada, with Canada financing the $5.7 billion project. The Canadian government plans to recover the funding through toll revenue.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 10, 2026.