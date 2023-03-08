Developers of District Detroit project look to transform downtown area

(CBS DETROIT) - While an expansion project for District Detroit waits final approval from city council, the developers spoke with CBS News Detroit to talk about their plans that aims to transform the city's downtown area.

The project, which will cost around $1.5 billion, will turn two lots near Comerica Park into affordable housing, as well as retail and commercial office space. An area next to Little Caesars Arena could also become a hotel.

Eight other buildings will be built or renovated, including the Fox Theatre, which will add the Fox Hotel.

Keith Bradford said the city's resurgence is what excites him and one reason why he decided to leave his job as an executive as Disney.

"It's literally what made me leave Disney and come to Detroit and be apart of what this is all about," said Bradford, who now works for Olympia Development, one of two companies behind the proposal.

"It's going to create a ton of jobs.18,000 jobs in fact…it's a huge win for everyone in the city."

Olympia Dev. along with its partner Related Cos. received around $800 million in tax incentives for the project—most of which came from the state.

Critics of the proposal believed that money could've been better spent elsewhere, but Andrew Cantor with Related Companies calls it a "prove it" deal.

He said they'll only get the money when the project is complete.

"It is a program that is closely tailored to really benefit Detroiters," Cantor said.

The developers are also praising a $167 million dollar Community Benefits Package. It's a part of the deal between them and the Neighborhood Advisory Council

The package supported by the NAC promises a $100 million investment to help disadvantaged Detroit businesses.

It also includes the creation of green space, upgrades to Cass Tech and workforce development.

Olympia's Rian English-Barnhill said this is a project that will benefit all Detroiters.

"We want these jobs to be for Detroiters so much so we are creating a space called the opportunity connecter which will be a retail space where Detroiters can walk right in and get connected to the opportunities," English-Barnhill said.

As a Detroit native, English-Barnhill said she's proud to be a part of a project that could play a big role in the new Detroit.

"I'm so impressed with the growth over the past 10 years and to be able to participate in that is so meaningful," she said.

The city council vote on the plan is expected to take place next week.