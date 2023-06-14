Watch CBS News
Detrot police search for 47-year-old last seen at gas station in May

Tamika Lee Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 47-year-old woman who has been missing since May 26.

Tamika Lee was last seen on the evening on May 26 at a gas station located on Van Dyke and Harper avenues. 

Police say Lee was last seen wearing a red wig, red pants and a red shirt with the name "Lucky Label" on both pieces of clothing. 

In addition, Lee suffers with bipolar, schizophrenia and tachycardia. 

She is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 220 lbs., with brown eyes and wearing a red wig. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900.

