Detroit's Alden Towers left without heat, building owners facing fines

With severe winter weather and freezing cold temperatures expected over the next few days, tenants at Alden Towers on Detroit's east side are facing an even bigger problem: no heat.

For nearly a month, residents have dealt with the HVAC system working on and off, with the building saying the cause is a broken boiler.

When CBS News Detroit attempted to speak with neighbors on Wednesday, security asked us to leave.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the City of Detroit Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department for more information on the issue.

The department said it was made aware of isolated heat complaints in one of the towers but didn't know it was a widespread issue until recently.

In a statement, the City of Detroit Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department said:

"Last week, we wrote an emergency correction order for the landlord to address the issues. As of Monday, the issue still had not been fixed. This is unacceptable. Yesterday, we issued tickets to the owner in the amount of $2,000 and will continue to write tickets daily until the issue is addressed, and tenants have reliable heat."

Officials say they are also working with the city's law department on potential legal action against the building owner.

CBS News Detroit also called and emailed the building management office, as well as the property's ownership group, for comment but has not heard back.