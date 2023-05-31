Detroit Zoo welcomes new male baby chimp

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo is introducing a new baby chimp!

Zoo officials announced that Tanya, a 31-year-old chimpanzee, had her first baby on Friday, May 26. Tanya was also born at the Detroit Zoo.

The mother and son are doing well and spending time bonding with each other. "Tanya is an attentive mother, taking excellent care of her baby, but this is not a surprise; she has helped care for the troop's youngest members, including 3-year-old Zane, for a long time."

The zoo says they will introduce the pair to the rest of the chimp group and the public viewing according to Tanya's comfort levels.

The Great Apes of Harambee, the Detroit Zoo's chimpanzee exhibit, is now home to 13 chimpanzees, with the new baby being born.

The animals have many places to hang out and can be seen from multiple viewing areas in the 4-acre exhibit they share with western lowland gorillas.

During the winter, the public can see them via an indoor viewing area.