Detroit Youth Choir presenting "Once on This Island" Broadway show

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Youth Choir returns to the stage with its first-ever take on the Broadway show "Once On This Island" this weekend.

Choir director Anthony White and choir members Dayton Jackson and Alanna Stevenson stopped by CBS News Detroit on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming production, which is set for June 9-11 at The Hawk Farmington Hills Community Center.

"This Broadway show ... is going to be truly amazing. These kids are going to knock it out of the ballpark," White said, mentioning the show will be performed by DYC's primetime choir.

For more information on the upcoming show, visit detroityouthchoir.org.

Watch the full conversation with White, Jackson, and Stevenson in the video above.