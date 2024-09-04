Detroit woman shot and killed while trying to de-escalate argument on city's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman was shot and killed Wednesday night while attempting to de-escalate an argument between two known acquaintances on the city's east side, police say.

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 18000 block of Runyon Street. Police say two juveniles who knew each other got into an argument before one of them pulled out a gun. The mother of one of those juveniles was shot and killed when she attempted to intervene.

A second victim is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

"It's just one of those things that doesn't make sense," said Detroit police Commander John Svec. "You got two people over here, associates, hanging out, and all of a sudden they get into an argument; it escalates and we got two people shot. It's just ridiculous."

Police say the shooter is not in custody and has not yet been identified, but it is an isolated incident.