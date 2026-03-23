Detroit woman pleads guilty to stealing $2.5 million in decades-long student aid fraud

A Detroit woman accused of running a decade-long student aid scheme, obtaining $2.5 million, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors say that between July 2015 and July 2025, Michelle Denise Hill submitted aid applications for more than 80 people who appeared as eligible students at Wayne County Community College. Prosecutors say Hill obtained the individuals' high school diplomas on their behalf, many of which were from the same online school. Hill also completed online coursework for the purported students to extend their eligibility for financial assistance.

The money, roughly $2,530,854, in student aid benefits was distributed, and Hill split the money with the individuals, officials say.

"I am proud of the work of OIG Special Agents and our law enforcement partners for their work in this case and their dedication to protecting the integrity of Federal student aid funds," said John Woolley, special agent in charge of the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General's Central Regional Office. "We will continue to pursue those who misappropriate Federal student aid or game the system for their own self-interests. America's students and taxpayers deserve nothing less."

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 3. Hill faces up to 20 years in prison. She agreed to pay $2,530,854 in restitution to the Department of Education.

A spokesperson for the Wayne County Community College District sent the following statement: