Detroit woman accused of forging deed to man's house, embezzling over $100K

A Detroit woman is charged with allegedly forging a deed to a man's home in Warren, embezzling more than $100,000.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 42-year-old Shagwendola Jerna Crawford was arraigned on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable person, $100,000 or more, one count of false pretenses $100,000 or more, one count of forgery of a document affecting real property, and one count of uttering or publishing a document affecting real property.

Crawford received a $25,000 bond and must wear a tether if released.

Shagwendola Jerna Crawford Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors say that the victim allowed Crawford to move in with him in 2018. Six years later, in 2024, the man suffered a fall that resulted in him needing 24-hour medical care and his family becoming the legal guardians of his affairs. Prosecutors say that after the man died in September 2025, his siblings discovered that his home had been sold.

Prosecutors say Crawford allegedly forged a quitclaim deed transferring his property to her and sold the property a month later after claiming to be the rightful owner.

"It is alleged that the defendant falsified a document to take the property of an incapacitated individual. Exploiting the vulnerable is unacceptable, and our office will vigorously pursue accountability to protect those who cannot protect themselves," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Crawford is due back in court for a probable cause conference on March 9.