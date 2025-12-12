City of Detroit opens up warming centers as bitter cold temperatures loom
As frigid temperatures are poised to sweep into the Detroit metro area and surrounding regions, officials are reminding residents that warming centers and respite locations are an option.
The CBS Detroit team of meteorologists reports that temperatures will likely drop into the single digits and low teens this weekend, but wind chills will feel like 10 below zero on Sunday morning, and nearly as cold-seeming on Monday and Tuesday mornings.
Anyone needing to go to a respite location can walk in any time or call the Detroit Housing Resource Helpline at 866-313-2520, which city officials say is operating 27/7.
Detroit officials added that, in partnership with Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, they will provide shelter options for the overnight hours during the expected cold snap.
The city has about 1,700 emergency shelter and drop-in center beds.
Residents can also visit any Detroit recreation center location or public library branch during normal hours.
Warming centers around Detroit
- Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon
- Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue
- Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley
- Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby
- Community Center at AB Ford, 100 Lenox
- Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser
- Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive
- Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade
- Helen Moore Community Center, 11825 Dexter
- Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center, 8431 Rosa Parks
- Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort
- Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon
- Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers
- Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere
Public libraries are available to escape the cold
- Bowen Branch, 3648 W. Vernor Hwy. Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor Hwy.
- Chandler Park Branch, 12800 Harper
- Chaney Branch, 16101 Grand River Ave.
- Chase Branch, 17731 W. 7 Mile Rd.
- Conely Branch, 4600 Martin
- Duffield Branch, 2507 W. Grand Blvd.
- Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road
- Elmwood Park Branch, 550 Chene
- Franklin Branch, 13651 E. McNichols
- Hubbard Branch, 12929 W. McNichols
- Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Drive
- Knapp Branch, 13330 Conant
- Lincoln Branch, 1221 E. Seven Mile Road
- Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.
- Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River Ave.
- Sherwood Forest Branch, 7117 W. Seven Mile Road
- Wilder Branch, 7140 E. 7 Mile Rd.