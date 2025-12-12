Cold temperatures, colder windchills sweeping into Metro Detroit this weekend

Temperatures in Southeast Michigan have been well below normal since Nov. 27. While temperatures briefly warmed to near normal earlier this week, overall, it's still been cold.

We have some hope to see temperatures flip-flopping and rising above average. Unfortunately, sometimes things get worse before they get better, and temperatures over the next seven days fit this saying perfectly.

Aside from the small chances of snow beginning Friday night and lasting through the weekend, which will bring us minimal accumulations of less than an inch during each round, forecasted weekend temps will be very cold, falling into the low 20s for highs.

We'll see wind gusts in the 20-mile per hour range coming out of the west on Saturday and west northwest on Sunday, and wind chills will feel like 10 degrees on Saturday and 5 degrees on Sunday. Cold temperatures remain on Monday with a high of 20 degrees, but the wind chill will only reach 6 degrees.

Wind chill highs are already bitterly cold, but overnight lows will be even frigid. Forecasted temperatures will drop into the single digits and low teens. However, wind chills will feel like 10 below zero on Sunday morning, -4 Monday morning, and zero Tuesday morning.

Thankfully, temperatures will continue to warm, and by the middle of next week, temperatures will reach above normal to highs in the low to mid-40s, but with chances for rain.

