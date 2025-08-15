Detroit TV reporter Hank Winchester cleared in Oakland County police investigation

WDIV-TV reporter Hank Winchester has been cleared of all charges after law enforcement searched his Oakland County home in June as part of a sexual misconduct investigation.

"After having to endure over nine weeks of an investigation, having his life turned upside down from every facet possible, we got great news yesterday from law enforcement that there was no criminal findings and no warrants will be issued," said Winchester's attorney, Todd Flood, in a news conference Friday.

"He was put through the ringer over an allegation that did not even warrant the issuance of a charge," said attorney Neil Rockind.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed that its deputies were at Winchester's Beverly Hills home on June 13 to assist in a search warrant. At that time, the sheriff's office directed further questions to the Beverly Hills Police Department, which was leading the investigation.

"After a thorough investigation, which involved multiple interviews as well as searches of both the scene of the incident and electronic devices, the Beverly Hills Police Department presented their findings to our office. On the facts of this case, it was concluded there was no cause to file any charges against Mr. Winchester," said Oakland County Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams.

Winchester issued the following statement after being cleared of charges:

"I'm thankful this investigation is over. The allegations made against me were outrageous, unfounded, and defamatory.

Throughout my 24-year career in Detroit, my mission has always been to help the community I love, protect you from bad actors, and fight for justice. I will always fight for you—just as I've recently had to fight for myself.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has shown me tremendous support, especially my family and friends. The messages from so many of you greatly helped me through this incredibly difficult time."

Winchester is an Emmy Award-winning consumer investigative reporter who joined WDIV in 2001 and is known for his "Help Me Hank" segments, according to his bio on the station's website.

contributed to this report.