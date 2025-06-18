Detroit TV reporter Hank Winchester's home searched by authorities

I-96 flex route with new signals begin; police investigation in Monroe County; and more top stories

The home of WDIV-TV reporter and anchor Hank Winchester was searched last week, authorities say.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies were at Winchester's home in Beverly Hills, Michigan, on June 13 to assist in a search warrant. The sheriff's office directed further questions to the Beverly Hills Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

CBS News Detroit contacted Beverly Hills police for comment.

WDIV vice president and general manager Bob Ellis issued a statement on Wednesday, saying, "We here at Local 4 have been made aware of an external investigation regarding Hank Winchester. As of this time, he has been placed on administrative leave. While the investigation is ongoing — we won't make any further comments."

The Emmy Award-winning consumer investigative reporter joined the news station in 2001 and is known for his "Help Me Hank" segments, according to his bio on the station's website.