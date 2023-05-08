Detroit TSA K-9 handler removed from duty after video shows him aggressively handling dog
(CBS DETROIT) - A TSA K-9 handler at Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) has been removed from his job pending an investigation after he was caught on camera aggressively yanking a dog working at DTW.
Video of the incident circulated on social media over the weekend and was shared with local TSA leadership Monday morning.
The dog, an explosive detection canine, was taken to a veterinarian for a wellness exam.
A TSA spokesperson released the following statement on the incident:
"Video showing a TSA explosive detection canine handler aggressively pulling a dog working in a Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) terminal was shared with local leadership this morning.
The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable and not within the high standards we hold our officers to.
TSA officials at DTW have removed the employee from handling duties pending completion of an investigation, and directed that the canine be taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam."
