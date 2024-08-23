City of Detroit's tree removal program faces cash crunch, thousands left waiting

(CBS DETROIT) — The City of Detroit's program to help residents remove dead or dangerous trees is so popular that it may run out of money.

As beautiful as they are, we know the significant problems large trees can cause during bad weather.

"Luckily, I've been proactive and taking down branches before any of those major problems happen," said landlord Branden Bufford.

Bufford, who lives in Chicago, owns 11 rental properties in Detroit and is well aware of the high cost of tree removal.

"You are able to make money by being a landlord. However, you cut into probably all of your savings by taking down one tree. It costs anywhere from seven, like $7,000 if you have, like, a big tree," Bufford told CBS News Detroit on Friday.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

Bufford was excited to learn last spring that the city was investing more than $10 million into a program that would remove dead, dangerous and sick trees from private property,

"They told me where to sign up, what to be, what to expect. I also received the monthly emails about my place in line, and a lot of description about what to expect next. However, I stopped receiving those emails in March of this year," Bufford said.

According to the Detroit Department of General Services, they've received 7,500 requests, but they only have enough money to address about 3,500.

Right now, they're prioritizing seniors, disabled folks, and those with the most serious tree problems.

The department's deputy director, Jerrell Harris, says handling all the requests would cost about $23 million.

If they can't raise the funding, those who have signed up will not lose their place in line.

"Thank you for having this program to begin with. Again, this is a gift that you guys [the City of Detroit] are giving us by having public work done on private property. But I would say just communicate as much as possible, so even if you do run out, communicate that so we know what to expect," Bufford said.

So far, the Department of General Services has either removed or trimmed just over 1,100 trees and is planning to do another 525 by the end of the year.

The city says residents who've signed up can call 313-244-4444 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for an update on its status.