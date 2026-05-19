Detroit truck driving school suspended for allegedly providing fewer training hours than promised

A Detroit truck driving school was suspended over alleged violations, including misleading students and providing fewer hours of commercial driving license training than promised.

The Michigan Department of State says it issued a summary suspension against Detroit Training Center Inc. on May 14. State officials say an investigation found that the company "allowed students to sign or initial training documents containing blank fields that the school later completed."

Officials say the company charged students for training hours they did not fully receive, creating obstacles to complete the federally required training.

The company also allegedly failed to have written agreements with students, and allowed people who were not the owner or school representatives to sign student contracts, failed to maintain the required student records and kept records in a place other than the office as required, officials say.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the company for comment and is awaiting a response.

MDOS says the investigation is ongoing, and no classes will be held during the suspension period.

Anyone affected by the suspension is asked to contact the MDOS Driver Education Unit at drivered@michigan.gov or 517-241-6850.