Detroit has ninth-highest level of preflight anxiety in America, survey shows
Travelers in Detroit have the ninth-highest level of preflight anxiety in America, according to a recent survey.
The travel-based website Locals Insider asked 1,200 Americans across the 30 largest metro areas in the country about their nerves before a flight and whether airfare prices add to their stress levels.
The city of Detroit had the ninth-highest preflight anxiousness score at 6.0, the survey said.
At 8.4, Miami, Florida, had the highest anxiousness score, followed by Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Nashville, Tennessee, which both had a rating of 7.9.
Travelers who took part in the survey said "airfare becomes stressful" at $540, and three out of every four respondents said they feel at least "some stress or anxiety" before flying.
Survey results also showed that one in five people have cancelled a trip due to flying anxiety, and more than half of Americans said they have trouble sleeping the night before a flight.
Minneapolis, Minnesota, is home to the calmest travelers, according to the survey.